BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — It’s been one week since we said farewell to Call 4 Action’s Al Vaughters. And Thursday he was honored by Erie County leaders.

The Erie County Legislature honored our own Al Vaughters for his long career of helping the people of Western New York. Lawmakers signed a resolution thanking al for his 28 years of service to the people of Erie County.

Erie County Sheriff John Garcia also presented Al and his wife Michelle with a Buffalo statue and thanked him for always being the voice of the voiceless in Erie County