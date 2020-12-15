Alabama man gets prison time after transporting guns to Buffalo

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A man from Alabama has been sentenced to 3.5 years in prison after buying guns in the state and transporting them to Buffalo.

Jeffrey Lewis, 29, was arrested in September 2018. While police searched his vehicle during a traffic stop on Hempstead Ave., they found four semi-automatic pistols in Lewis’ possession.

In October 2019, Lewis pleaded guilty to a felony count of criminal possession of a weapon.

In addition to his prison sentence, Lewis will spend 2.5 years under post-release supervision.