BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – A man with a rifle fired shots at a substance abuse treatment facility on Buffalo’s West Side Thursday morning, Buffalo Police confirmed, causing a section of Virginia Street to be blocked off for several hours.

Police said no one was hit by gunfire inside the clinic.

A News 4 photographer was on site as police removed a rifle from the scene at the Alba de Vida substance abuse treatment facility. A male was seen being handcuffed and put into a police cruiser.

News 4 is working to learn more about the incident.

A picture of the rifle the suspect is alleged to have had. (Jeff Preval/News 4)

This is a breaking news story, check back for updates