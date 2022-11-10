BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – A man with a rifle fired shots at a substance abuse treatment facility on Buffalo’s West Side Thursday morning, Buffalo Police confirmed, causing a section of Virginia Street to be blocked off for several hours.
Police said no one was hit by gunfire inside the clinic.
A News 4 photographer was on site as police removed a rifle from the scene at the Alba de Vida substance abuse treatment facility. A male was seen being handcuffed and put into a police cruiser.
News 4 is working to learn more about the incident.
This is a breaking news story, check back for updates
Nick Veronica is a Buffalo native who joined the News 4 team as a Digital Executive Producer in 2021. He previously worked at NBC Sports and The Buffalo News. You can follow Nick on Facebook and Twitter and find more of his work here.