Albany Bishop to temporarily lead Diocese of Buffalo

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — With the resignation and early retirement of Richard Malone as Bishop of the Buffalo Diocese, there are big shoes to fill.

As we await word on who Pope Francis will appoint as a permanent replacement for Malone, the leader of the Albany Diocese will temporarily oversee Buffalo while maintaining his current duties.

Effective immediately, Bishop Edward Scharfenberger is the new Apostolic Administrator of the Diocese of Buffalo.

“I am honored to serve as Apostolic Administrator of the Diocese of Buffalo during these challenging times, and I am humbled by the task put before me. I ask for your prayers as we begin this journey together, and I look forward to getting to know the people of this great diocese,” Bishop Scharfenberger said.