Albright Knox announces creation of new mural at 201 Ellicott Street

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Albright Knox and Ciminelli Real Estate announced the creation of a new mural at the 201 Ellicott Street project.

Officials say Texas-based artist Josef Kristofoletti will create the mural on the building’s north side.

Kristofoletti is expected to begin work on Tuesday, and officials tell News 4 it will take approximately 18 days to complete.

President and CEO of Ciminelli Real Estate Corporation, Paul Ciminelli, said, “this mural adds a special vibrancy to a highly anticipated project at 201 Ellicott. Public art projects bring excitement and energy to the street level and strengthen the fabric we are all working so hard to build upon.”

“Each year brings with it a full slate of new projects, and this year is no different. We are thrilled to be working with an artist of Josef’s caliber and can’t wait to see his design completed,” Aaron Ott, Curator of Public Art at the Albright Knox, said.