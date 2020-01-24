Albright Knox awarded grants to help with expansion project

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)–The Albright Knox has been awarded two massive grants, to help with its big expansion project.

The grants total $500,000.

The Albright Knox Art Gallery is now closed until 2022 for a major construction project that will change the look and capabilities of the museum, dramatically.

The museum was awarded a $475,000 grant from the National Endowment for the Humanities to help with the AK360 expansion project.

The federal funding will specifically help rehab the roof of the historic building that’s already on the campus.

A second grant, worth $25,000 from the National Endowment for the Arts will help run the Albright Knox art truck, which launched this past October while the museum is closed.

“These funds, as you should know, are highly, highly competitive. And when the decisions are made to administer these grants, to award these grants, they are typical to organizations that have demonstrated efficiency and a high level of effectiveness,” Rep. Brian Higgins said.

There will be more than double the number of works displayed, along with more space for education, dining, and social activities when the project is finished.

Albright Knox should re-open on Elmwood, in 2022.