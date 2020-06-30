Albright-Knox cancels Summer Jazz Series due to COVID

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)–According to Albright-Knox, the Buffalo News Summer Jazz Series is canceled due to the uncertainty surrounding COVID-19.

Now in its 39th year, Albright-Knox says the series is beloved and sees thousands of jazz lovers fill the campus.

Concerts were scheduled to take place on the Richardson Olmsted Campus.

The series will return as usual in July and August of 2021, Albright-Knox says.

For any additional questions, call 716-270-8204.

