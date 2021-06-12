Albright-Knox gets creative with community art-making activities

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Albright-Knox is getting creative to reach the community. Saturday the art gallery celebrated the winners of its annual “Art Alive” competition.

It was held virtually, so pictures of the winners were on display at the elmwood village farmers market.

Albright-Knox’s art truck was on hand providing public art-making activities for all who stopped by.

“A museum should be a dynamic place where people feel like they are part of it. It’s of course why we have our membership drive here too. When everybody becomes a member, they become part of that family, part of that activity, and they help us determine the best ways we can activate the entire community,” said, Curator of Public Art, Arron Ott.

One of Saturday’s public art-making opportunities was to help promote the style of artist Herv Tullet. An exhibition of his work, called shape and color, opens at the Northland Gallery at the end of the month.