Albright-Knox to reopen Northland campus on Friday

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Albright-Knox will reopen its Northland campus on Friday.

The galley will debut a new exhibition called “The Materiality of Migration.” It will showcase the works of Latinx artists who are using their craft to tell stories about their communities.

Leaders with Albright-Knox say it’s vital to learn about other cultures during a time when so many people are separated.

Curatorial Assistant Andrea Alvarez says “The message is critically important because the more we understand and appreciate the people living in our community, and who bring life to our space, who share new foods and new cultures, it really enriches all of our experiences of the world.”

The exhibit will start its showing on Friday and run through mid-May.