BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A stretch of Allen Street, between Delaware and Elmwood Avenues, is going to be closed to vehicles through the middle of summer.

It’s all part of the $13.4 million Allen Street Complete project. Through this, the City of Buffalo is aiming to make Allen better for drivers, bicyclists and pedestrians.

The city is in the second phase of the project, which began with utility work late last year. Sewer reconstruction between Elmwood and Wadsworth has been part of it.

This work follows Phase I, when crews worked on Allen between Main Street and Delaware Avenue. That concluded in October 2020.

“The transformative results of Phase I have already proved a welcome improvement for long-time Allentown residents and businesses, while also accommodating the increased activity fueled by the Buffalo Niagara Medical Campus and spin-off development,” Mayor Brown said. “We look forward to the positive impact Phase II will have on the remaining section of the Allen Street corridor.”

While this phase is ongoing, Irving Place, Upper Park Street and Lower Park have been converted to two-way traffic and parking has been limited to one side of the street.

Right now, crews are installing a new 24-inch water line, as well as telecommunications cables. After this, the street itself will be reconstructed; that includes the sidewalks. Flexible parking options, new lighting, landscaping, street furniture and public art are also part of the plan.

The entire project is expected to be finished before 2023.