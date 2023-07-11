BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Starting next Monday (July 17), the intersection of Allen Street and Elmwood Avenue in Buffalo will be closed through August as crews finish work there.

It’s part of Phase II of the Allen Street Complete project.

“Phase II includes streetscape improvements on Allen Street between Delaware Avenue and Wadsworth Street,” the Allen Street Complete website says.

The City of Buffalo says the work is expected to be completed before school resumes in September. Here are the detours people will need to know about:

Southbound traffic on Elmwood Avenue will detour left onto North Street, right onto Delaware Avenue, right onto Virginia Street, then left onto Elmwood. The reverse detour will be in place for northbound traffic – Right off Elmwood Avenue to Virginia Street, left onto Delaware Avenue, and then left onto North Street, and right onto Elmwood.

Due to weight limits, southbound trucks and other over-size vehicles will be diverted off Elmwood Avenue left onto W. Utica Street, right onto Main Street, and right onto Virginia to reach Elmwood. Northbound trucks will travel the reverse detour.