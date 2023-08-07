BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The intersection of Allen Street and Elmwood Avenue is set to reopen to vehicles Monday at 3 p.m.
It’s been closed since July 17 to allow work on Phase II of the city’s Allen Street Complete project. The plan was to get this part done before school resumes in September, as to minimize disruption to traffic.
“Phase II includes streetscape improvements on Allen Street between Delaware Avenue and Wadsworth Street,” the Allen Street Complete website says.
