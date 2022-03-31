BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Allentown Art Festival will be back for its 65th year this June.

The festival will take place on June 11 and 12. Over the years, it has featured a variety of art forms, including jewelry, painting, clay, photography and mixed media.

New this year, there will be a student design contest, with prizes ranging from $100 to $500. Students also have the opportunity to win scholarships through the festival, with more than $29,000 to be awarded this year.

Last year’s festival was canceled due to COVID restrictions and health concerns.

More information on this year’s festival will be released at a later time.