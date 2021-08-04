Allentown First Friday Gallery Walks return

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — After a year hiatus due the pandemic Allentown’s First Friday Gallery Walk will make a full comeback.

Festivities will kick off this Friday night at 6 p.m. with a block party.

The monthly Gallery Walk brings together local galleries, businesses, and artists of all kinds. Officials say community events like this are critical as we recover from the pandemic.

Friday night’s block party will start on Allen Street between Virginia Place to Franklin Street.

And if you can’t make it to this one, don’t worry, the gallery walks will be held the first Friday night of each month from 6-9.