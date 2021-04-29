Amanda Wienckowski’s family says her death was not accidental

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The family of a local woman who was found dead 12-years-ago says her death was not accidental.

Amanda Wienckowski’s body was found in a garbage tote in Buffalo in 2009.

Her death was ruled as an overdose.

This past February, a toxicologist from Georgia came out with a new report about Amanda’s death.

The report says it’s highly unlikely she died from opiates.

Amanda’s mother and other advocates are calling for her death to now be ruled a homicide.

“My daughter was murdered and I fight everyday for closure, to be okay,” said Mother of Amanda Wienckowski, Leslie Brill Meserole.

True Crime Reporter Gavin Fish said, “This long ago should have been labeled something other than an overdose. the photos that we have that were taken by the Erie County Medical Examiners office show wounds, bruises, on and inside Amanda’s neck, there was hemorrhaging from their own photos.”

Advocates believe the cause of death should be classified as ” manual strangulation.”