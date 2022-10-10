BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The American Food Equity Conference will take place Wednesday at Seneca One Tower in Buffalo.

There, topics such as food access, education and health care will be addressed by presenters from across the United States. The purpose of the conference, according to its website is:

Examine food inequity Hear and respond to Black Buffalo citizens’ presentations on existing efforts to reduce the “grocery gap” Issue a report to the nation on innovative models to create food justice

The conference, which is dedicated to the memory of the 10 people killed in the mass shooting at the Tops store on Jefferson Avenue, will take place from 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.