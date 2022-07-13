AMHERST, N.Y. (WIVB) — Amherst Central Schools announced Wednesday that it will be holding a substitute job fair on July 27.

Open positions at Amherst Schools include certified and non-certified teachers, teaching assistants, laborers, nurses, food service helpers and special education teacher aides. The event will run from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Amherst Central High School, 4301 Main St. in Amherst.

Substitute candidates are encouraged to apply before the event through the online portal of the WNY School Application System by clicking here.

Interview details will be emailed to online applicants. Walk-in candidates will be welcomed between 9 a.m. and noon and should bring a resume.