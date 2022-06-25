BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — American Medical Response is partnering with the City of Buffalo and Councilmember Ulysees Wingo, Sr. to provide free emergency medical training to residents Saturday at 11 a.m. and 1 p.m.

According to AMR, “Stop the Bleed” training is a hands-on class that teaches the basics of identifying and treating life-threatening bleeding using tourniquets, wound packing and pressure dressings. Because a person can die from blood loss within five minutes, it is important to know how to quickly stop the bleeding.

The training will show how bystanders can take simple steps to keep an injured person alive until proper medical care is available. Community members are invited to attend the training at the Delavan-Grider Community Center at 877 E. Delavan Ave.