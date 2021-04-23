An expected $16M in NYS funding coming to Buffalo for infrastructure repairs

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Some much-needed repairs are coming to Buffalo’s streets thanks to money from Albany.

State Senator Tim Kennedy joined city leaders Friday to announce a nearly 200% increase in state infrastructure funding.

In total, the City of Buffalo is expected to receive $16 million. Kennedy says they want to build back Buffalo better.

“This is a tremendous victory for the city of buffalo, for our residence, and for the local community leaders and businesses that have invested over so many years and have continued to be the anchor for Western New York’s economy,” said Kennedy.

City of Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown added, “This additional money coming from the State, through the work of Senator Kennedy, will give us a greater ability to sell the city for economic development and job creation.”

State Senator Kennedy added that they hope to expand on this funding, with money being debated in Washington.