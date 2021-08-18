America’s Got Talent illusionist back in Buffalo for first post-pandemic show in WNY

Illusionist Leon Etienne, who performed on America’s Got Talent, is back in Buffalo for his first post pandemic show in WNY.

“We’re so happy to be back to live performances. And, I’m especially thrilled to be back in Western New York,” Etienne said.

Etienne will be performing at Buffalo Riverworks this weekend. It’s the first of a series of magic performances at the venue.

“He did a show here a couple of years ago, it was called Doom and Boom and he blew the audience away,” said Bill Casale. “We were so impressed with him, so we wanted to have him back.”

He’ll be performing at Buffalo Riverworks Saturday at 10 a.m. For more information visit riverworksmagic.com