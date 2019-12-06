‘An opportunity to listen’ for new man in charge of Buffalo Diocese

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The temporary leader of the Catholic Diocese on Buffalo will on Saturday speak to the public and parishioners as the region reels from sexual abuse claims made toward priests and new this week, the resignation of Richard Malone as bishop.

Bishop Edward Scharfenberger, who continues to serve his role in Albany and, for now, serving some 600,000 Western New York Catholics as Apostolic Administrator, is here until Pope Francis appoints a successor.

Scharfenberger will attend the Movement to Restore Trust (MRT) symposium at Canisius College’s Montante Cultural Center, which begins at 9 a.m. Saturday.

This will be my first public event in the Diocese of Buffalo, and I want to use it as an opportunity to listen. “I want to hear from abuse victims, the laity, priests, deacons and religious as I begin my ministry in Buffalo. Statement from Edward Scharfenberger

Scharfenberger’s predecessor resigned following controversy over the handling of multiple sex abuse allegations related to the Diocese, which faces about 200 lawsuits claiming it was negligent in handling claims of sexual misconduct by priests.