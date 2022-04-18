BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The next musical making its way to Shea’s is Anastasia.
Set in Europe roughly 100 years ago, the story centers around a woman seeking to learn more about her past.
The new Broadway production will be performed from Tuesday through Sunday, with the first show starting at 7:30 p.m. During the weekend, there will be two shows each day — one in the afternoon and another at night.
Anastasia features strobe-like effects and theatrical haze. Children younger than five will not be admitted.
Tickets are still available, and anyone looking to get some can find them here.
Evan Anstey