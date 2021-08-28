Anchor Bar opens location in Buffalo State student union

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Buffalo State is introducing an Anchor Bar on campus for the fall semester.

A Buffalo State spokesperson says the location opening in the Campbell Student Union is the first one on a college campus and will offer students, faculty, and staff a selection of “Buffalo-based foods.”

Anchor Bar will serve a limited menu on campus, including wings, boneless wings, beef-on-weck, and several vegetarian options. It opened on Friday and will serve as a late-night food option for students, Buffalo State says.

Glenn Bucello, resident district manager of Chartwells Dining Services, said they’ve been looking to bring a local restaurant into the student union for several years, and the timing “worked out perfectly.”

“There isn’t a better, more ideal fit than Anchor Bar,” Bucello said. “Our number one seller is chicken wings. Our students love chicken wings. Not only does it appeal to the commuter, it introduces our students from New York City to what Buffalo is known for.”