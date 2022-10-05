BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Buffalo Public Schools’ Office of Culturally and Linguistically Responsive Initiatives, in partnership with Villa Maria College, is launching its annual Disproportionality-Culturally Responsive Education training series.

The series will engage in racial healing circles, led by Chief Fatima Morrell, the district and 350 district stakeholders. The circles will discuss the Tops shooting and various topics with a goal of healing for community members.

The October session is titled “Community Building Through Centering Joy: Let’s Heal and Be Real,” and will be held from 8:15 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 6 at the Villa Maria College main building. The session will feature keynote speaker Darius Pridgen, the president of the Buffalo Common Council.