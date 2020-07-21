Annual Labor Day Parade canceled due to COVID-19 concerns

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)–With continuing concerns over the pandemic, the Buffalo Central Labor Council and the Western New York Area Labor Federation, AFL-CIO, are canceling the annual Labor Day Parade.

“Our entire region looks forward to celebrating the role of the working people in the economic and social life of our region,” a Labor Council spokesperson said. “The parade has become a living symbol of all that is positive in the working class.”

They tell News 4 they’re looking forward to a bigger and even more significant event in 2021.

Keeping with guidelines set by New York State, the AFL-CIO says they are planning a car caravan event on the morning of Labor Day, Monday, September 7.

According to officials, the caravan will wind its way through several working-class neighborhoods in and around Buffalo.

