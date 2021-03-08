Annual Taste of Buffalo Poster Art Contest underway

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)–Tops Friendly Markets is looking for local artists to enter its 2021 Taste of Buffalo Poster Art Contest.

The contest is underway, and Tops says individuals 13 and older can submit their original works of art that best convey the feel and flavor of the Taste of Buffalo.

You can enter your artwork until April 16, and Tops will give away two $500 cash prizes, one in each of two age categories, children 13-17-years-old an adult 18 and up.

There will be a grand prize selected from the two finalists, who will receive an additional $500, and their artwork will become the official 2021 Taste of Buffalo poster and possibly some other Taste marketing materials.

Entries will be judged, and the winners will be announced on or about April 26, according to Tops.

You can see a complete list of rules and design guidelines here.