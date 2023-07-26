BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Erie County Sheriff’s office says there was another instance of attempted smuggling at the county’s holding center recently.

According to officials, Amber Gurbacki, a 30-year-old Buffalo resident, tossed a small blue bag to Kenneth Jefferson, 29, while visiting the holding center on Tuesday.

Jefferson, who’s being held on parole violations, tried to hide the bag in an undergarment when he was approached by an officer, officials said. They say it was located when he was searched.

As a result, Gurbacki’s been charged with introducing dangerous contraband into a prison and criminal possession of a controlled substance, while Jefferson’s been charged with possessing dangerous contraband in prison, concealing physical evidence and criminal possession of a controlled substance.

Gurbacki is being held pending her arraignment.