Report says Bishop Malone will step down Wednesday

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)– There’s another report that Bishop Malone is stepping down.

A report by Rocco Palmo of “Whispers in the Loggia” says the Bishop will resign on Wednesday.

The report goes on to say that the Holy See will name Bishop Edward Scharfenberger as the Apostolic Administrator. He’s currently the Bishop in Albany.

News 4 reached out to the Albany Diocese who said in part, “there has been no announcement from the Holy See…. unless and until the Holy See makes an announcement, we cannot offer any comment.”

The Buffalo Diocese says they have no comment at this time.

His resignation would not be official until accepted by the Holy See.