Anticipation builds for Roosevelt Plaza 2022 ball drop, link to watch live on WIVB.com tonight

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — People have gathered in Roosevelt Plaza outside the Electric Tower for the New Year’s Eve Buffalo ball drop. Since it was virtual last year, the city is expecting a large turnout.

People are out and about in the plaza, checking out the layout all in anticipation of the event. The big message that city officials want to get out is that they are recommending that only people who are fully vaccinated attend the ball drop. They are also recommending people wear their masks. There will be no enforcement checking vaccination cards or asking people to wear their mask, however, as everything will be based on the honor system.

The night will also be a big night for bars and restaurants. Last year, the in-person viewing of the ball drop was canceled because of COVID concerns.

“We are super excited,” said Brian Szyszkowski, a bartender at Fattey Beer Co. “We usually have a really great crowd that comes out every year. See the ball drop, people are already starting to come in now and celebrate a little bit early for New Year’s here.”

On Tuesday, a test of the ball drop was done and everything went smoothly. Buffalo Police are asking those making the trip downtown for the celebration to not to bring large bags or backpacks.

The ball drop can be watched live at this link, starting at 11:50 p.m. Friday.