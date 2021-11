BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Buffalo police are looking for the cause of a high-rise fire in the Black Rock neighborhood.

Firefighters responded to the foot of Hertel just before noon.

The Buffalo Fire Department tells News 4 furniture caught fire on the sixth floor of this apartment building.

No one was hurt, but there is smoke and water damage throughout the building.

Officials estimate the damage at almost $500,000.