BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Crews responded to a fire at an occupied apartment complex on Ontario Street in Buffalo on Wednesday.

According to Buffalo fire officials, the fire started on the first floor of the apartment complex just before 5:20 p.m. They say damage is estimated at approximately $150,000.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

