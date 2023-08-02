BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Crews responded to a fire at an occupied apartment complex on Ontario Street in Buffalo on Wednesday.
According to Buffalo fire officials, the fire started on the first floor of the apartment complex just before 5:20 p.m. They say damage is estimated at approximately $150,000.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
Adam Gorski is a Buffalo native who joined the News 4 team in 2022. You can find more of his work here.
Emily Miller is a digital producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2022. See more of her work here.