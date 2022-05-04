BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Buffalo man is dead after being shot multiple times inside an apartment complex on Donovan Drive.
Buffalo police responded to the address on the first block of the street around 1 a.m. From there, the 39-year-old man was taken to ECMC, where he was declared deceased.
Anyone with information that could help investigators can call the confidential tip line at (716) 847-2255.
