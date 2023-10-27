BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Buffalo man was given a three-year prison sentence for assaulting someone who lived in the same building as him, the Erie County District Attorney’s office announced.

One morning in November 2022, the DA’s office said Brandon Hurst, 28, and William Henley, 57, were in a dispute over a burglary that happened at Hurst’s apartment the previous day. In the lobby of the Broadway apartment building where they both live, they say Hurst assaulted Henley but it wasn’t reported to police.

Later that night, another resident in the building called 911 to report an attempted burglary at her unit.

“Prior to police arriving at the scene, the evidence indicates that a second fight occurred inside of Henley’s apartment,” the District Attorney’s office said.

Henley was subsequently arrested on attempted burglary, gun and criminal mischief charges.

Regarding Hurst, he pleaded guilty to second-degree assault last month. In addition to his prison sentence, he will spend 18 months under post-release supervision.