Appellate judge considers delaying demolition of Great Northern Grain Elevator

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — There are new developments in the effort to preserve the Great Northern Grain Elevator. An appellate judge is considering whether to delay demolition.

The campaign for greater Buffalo, which is trying to save the grain elevator tells News 4 an appellate judge had a conference call with attorneys Thursday afternoon. The organization says it expects to hear a decision from the judge sometime Friday on whether that temporary restraining order will be granted.

Preservationists are trying to save the Great Northern Grain Elevator saying it has historical significance.

But ADM, the company that owns the grain elevator says it’s a hazard that should be demolished after high winds damaged the grain elevator last month. There are other efforts to preserve the grain elevator.

Developer Doug Jemal has offered $100,000 to help restore it.

Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown spoke about the elevator Thursday.

“What we have been told by ADM is that they have no intention of selling the property so we don’t ultimately know where that offer is going to go,” Mayor Brown said.

Mayor Brown said while he would like to see the grain elevator preserved, the city is not going to stand in the way of demolition. The city Thursday granted ADM the demolition permit needed to tear the building down.

Again, the Campaign for Greater Buffalo says it expects to hear from the court sometime Friday on that temporary restraining order. State Supreme Court Judge Tracey Bannister is hearing this case.