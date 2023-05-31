BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The deadline to apply for the Buffalo police officer exam has been extended for a second time.

The deadline to apply is now June 2, with the reason for the extension being an internet issue on Tuesday, according to city officials. It was originally May 22, but was extended to May 31 last month, before being extended again Wednesday.

The exam is scheduled to be given on Saturday, June 17.

To qualify, applicants for the police exam must meet the following requirements:

Must be between the ages of 19 and 34 on exam date.

Any New York State resident can apply to take the exam, however, all candidates who pass the exam must be a City of Buffalo resident 90 days prior to being canvassed for appointment.

High School Diploma, GED or Equivalency Diploma

You can apply to take the police exam by clicking here.