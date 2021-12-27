Area restaurants with outdoor dining options for wintertime

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Some Buffalo-area diners may prefer to eat and drink outdoors this winter with COVID cases on the rise again. Others may just prefer the atmosphere of eating outside year-round. Here is a list of some local establishments with fireplaces, heating or igloo domes that allow for outdoor dining in the cold this winter:
Locations with fireplaces/outdoor heating
- Allen Burger Venture: 175 Allen St, Buffalo, N.Y. 14201
- Blackthorn Restaurant & Pub: 2134 Seneca St, Buffalo, N.Y. 14210
- The Beer Keep: 1002 Elmwood Ave, Buffalo, N.YT. 14222
- Coco Bar and Bistro’s “Crepe Chalet”: 888 Main St, Buffalo, N.Y. 14202
- Community Beer Works: 520 7th St, Buffalo, N.Y. 14201
- Del Denby Tavern: 1553 Hertel Ave, Buffalo, N.Y. 14216
- Duff’s Famous Wings: 550 Dick Rd, Depew, N.Y. 14043
- Five Points Bakery: 44 Brayton St, Buffalo, N.Y. 14213
- Frankie Primo’s +39: 26 Webster St, North Tonawanda, N.Y. 14120
- Hofbräuhaus Buffalo: 190 Scott St, Buffalo, N.Y. 14204
- Juicy Burger Bar: 1 Buffalo St, Hamburg, N.Y. 14075
- Patrick’s Rooftop (21+): 500 Pearl St, Buffalo, N.Y. 14202
- The Place: 229 Lexington Ave, Buffalo, N.Y. 14222
- Santora’s Pizza Pub & Grill: 7800 Transit Rd, Williamsville, N.Y. 14221
- Short Street Patio Bar: 1 Short St, Lockport, N.Y. 14094
- Soho Buffalo: 64 W Chippewa St, Buffalo, N.Y. 14202
- VUE Rooftop Lounge: 210 Franklin St, Buffalo, N.Y. 14202
- 42 North Brewing Company: 25 Pine St, East Aurora, N.Y. 14052
Locations with igloos
NOTE: Igloos typically require reservations, check the restaurants’ websites before dining
- Deep South Taco: 291 Ellicott St, Buffalo, N.Y. 14203
- Rick’s on Main: 687 E Main St, East Aurora, N.Y. 14052
- Tappo Restaurant: 338 Ellicott St, Buffalo, N.Y. 14203
- Zambistro Restaurant: 408 Main St, Medina, N.Y. 14103
If there is a restaurant not on this list that you’d like to have included, establishments can contact Adam Duke at adam.duke@wivb.com.
