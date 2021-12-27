Area restaurants with outdoor dining options for wintertime

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Some Buffalo-area diners may prefer to eat and drink outdoors this winter with COVID cases on the rise again. Others may just prefer the atmosphere of eating outside year-round. Here is a list of some local establishments with fireplaces, heating or igloo domes that allow for outdoor dining in the cold this winter:

Locations with fireplaces/outdoor heating

Locations with igloos

NOTE: Igloos typically require reservations, check the restaurants’ websites before dining

If there is a restaurant not on this list that you’d like to have included, establishments can contact Adam Duke at adam.duke@wivb.com.