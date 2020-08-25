Army Corps of Engineers breaks ground on seawall repairs at Centennial Park

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)–The Army Corps of Engineers is breaking ground on a new project to repair a seawall along Buffalo’s waterfront.

Crews will be working on 1,300 feet of wall at the Ralph C. Wilson, Jr. Centennial Park.

Engineers say this stretch has been damaged over the years by waves and ice.

The repairs will help protect the nearby pumping station and prevent flooding in the park.

Local leaders say the changes to the park are an extension of the vision Frederick Olmsted had for the city.

The repairs are expected to cost $6.1 million.

Most of the money is coming from the federal government.