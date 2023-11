BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A home on Cazenovia Street suffered around $250,000 in damages on Thursday night, according to fire officials.

Buffalo fire responded to 92 Cazenovia Street just after 6 p.m. Thursday, where the fire started on the first floor of the occupied home.

After the blaze, the Red Cross is assisting six people.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.