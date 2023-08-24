BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Around 9,700 people are without power in the City of Buffalo, according to a National Grid outage map.
According to Buffalo Police, this is affecting the areas of Lovejoy, Kaisertown and Schiller Park. It is also affecting about a dozen traffic signals.
Motorists should treat those intersections as four-way stops and use caution.
According to National Grid, power is expected to be restored sometime between 6 p.m. and 6:30 p.m.
