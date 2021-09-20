Around the AFC: Week Two

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Buffalo Bills notched their first win of the season, a 35-0 rout over the Miami Dolphins, on Sunday. As Week Two of the NFL season wraps up on Monday night with the Green Bay Packers hosting the Detroit Lions in an NFC matchup, let’s take a look at what happened around the AFC on Sunday.

New England 25 New York Jets 6 — FINAL

All four teams in the AFC East played against each other this weekend, and the Mac Jones-led Patriots also got their first win of the season. Jones was 22/30 for 186-yards, but the running back tandem of Damien Harris and James White were the only Pats to find the end zone. The Zach Wilson-led Jets, on the other hand, had an awful day, with the rookie QB throwing four interceptions, which caused the fans at MetLife Stadium to boo him. With the win, the Patriots join the Bills and Dolphins in the 1-1 club in the AFC East, while the Jets are still winless on the year at 0-2.

Baltimore 36 Kansas City 35 — FINAL

In a rousing Sunday Night Football matchup between two of the top QBs in the league, Lamar Jackson finally got a win over Patrick Mahomes. The Ravens trailed 21-17 at the half, but outscored the Chiefs 19-14 in the final two quarters to come away with the victory, including shutting out KC in the fourth quarter. Jackson rushed for 107 yards and two touchdowns, and also threw for 239 yards with another touchdown through the air. Mahomes was 24/31 for 343 yards and three touchdowns to three different receivers. The normally shutdown Chiefs defense was shredded up by Baltimore, aside from two interceptions from Tyrann Mathieu. Kansas City hosts the Bills in Week 5 for Sunday Night Football.

Cleveland 31 Houston 21 — FINAL

The Browns and Texans were knotted at 14 a piece at the half, but after Houston QB (and former Bill) Tyrod Taylor left the game due to an injury, Baker Mayfield and the Browns put together a 10-point third quarter which would end up being the difference in the game. Mayfield finished 19 of 21 for 213 yards, an interception and two touchdowns, one through the air and one on the ground. The Texans have not released Taylor’s injury timeline yet. The Bills host Houston in Week 4.

Oakland 36 Pittsburgh 17 — FINAL

After upsetting the Bills in a second-half comeback in Week 1, the Pittsburgh Steelers got a taste of their own medicine against Oakland at home on Sunday. After Pittsburgh star linebacker TJ Watt left the game in the second quarter with a groin injury, the Raiders shredded the Steelers defense, with Derek Carr completing 16 of 21 passes for 263 yards in the final two quarters. The Raiders defense attacked Ben Roethlisberger, dolling out 10 hits and two sacks. Oakland stays undefeated, Pittsburgh moves to 1-1.

Tennessee 33 Seattle 30 — FINAL/OT

After a shocking 38-13 season opening loss to Arizona last week, in Week 2, the Tennessee Titans rallied back from 24-9 at the half that seeped over into a 30-16 fourth quarter deficit to score 17 unanswered points, including the game-winning field goal from Randy Bullock in overtime to top the Seahawks. Derrick Henry ran for an impressive 182-yards and three touchdowns, also catching a career-high six receptions for 55 yards in the comeback victory. The Bills travel to Tennessee in Week 6.

Los Angeles Rams 27 Indianapolis 24 — FINAL

New Rams QB Matt Stafford brought a victory back to LA over the Carson Wentz-led Colts in a game that saw Wentz hobble to the sidelines late in the game with an ankle injury. Before hurting his ankle, Wentz was leading the Colts back from an 11-point third quarter deficit, and was 20/31 for 247-yards, a touchdown and an interception. What did Indy in was the failure to score touchdowns in the red zone. The Bills host the Colts in Week 12.