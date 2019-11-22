Arrest in attempted arson of Jim’s Steak Out in Allentown

Breaking News
by: News 4 Staff

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A man upset about his food order left in a huff, then returned with lighter fluid to try and start a fire inside the Jim’s Steak Out on Allen Street, police said.

Kenneth Wilcots is charged with assault, harassment, criminal mischief and arson, police said.

Police said it happened around 11:20 p.m., and that the 29-year-old Wilcots left Jim’s to return with a bottle of lighter fluid, which was sprayed over the restaurant floor.

Wilcots is also accused of assaulting several people as they tried to remove him from the eatery.

