BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Buffalo man was arrested Thursday in connection with an alleged assault that caused multiple lacerations during a haircut, the Buffalo Police Department announced.
Juan Bonet Gonzalez, 39, was charged with one count of second-degree assault tied to the alleged incident.
Officials said police responded to a report of a face slashing at around 5 p.m. on Aug. 11. It is alleged that while the victim was getting a haircut, a suspect known to the victim cut him with a razor and also hit him with clippers, causing multiple lacerations, according to officials.
The victim was transported to Buffalo General Hospital for treatment and has since been released.
