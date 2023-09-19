BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A 36-year-old Buffalo man was arrested Tuesday in connection to a fatal shooting that occurred on Sept. 12.

Michael Barnes was arrested and charged with one count of murder in the second degree and one count of criminal possession of a weapon.

At approximately 1:50 a.m. on Sept. 12, police responded to the scene of the 3100 block of Main Street for a “shooting call.”

Police say a male victim was declared deceased at the scene and, after an investigation, Barnes was arrested in connection. The victim was identified as 28-year-old Thomas Davis of Buffalo.