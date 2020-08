Handcuffs sit on a table in this file photo. (Credit: Getty Images)

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — An arrest has been made in a three-year-old hit-and-run.

D’Mario Caesar has been charged with manslaughter and leaving the scene of an accident in relation to the death of Brandyn Mallory.

Mallory’s family says he was walking home on Broadway when he was struck in July 2017. He was 31.

Caesar, 34, is currently in federal custody on other charges.

