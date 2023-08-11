BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — An arrest has been made in connection to the homicide of a Buffalo woman, Buffalo police announced.
On Aug. 7, police responded to the scene of an apartment complex on Main Street, at approximately 3 p.m., for reports of an injured and unresponsive woman. The woman, 37-year-old Jena Macdiarmid, was declared deceased at the scene and her cause of death was ruled a homicide.
Police say they began an immediate investigation and identified Savon Stewart, 29, as a suspect in the homicide.
Stewart, who has no permanent address, was taken into custody Thursday and charged with one count of murder in the second degree.
Police say the homicide was the result of a domestic incident.
Emily Miller is a digital producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2022. See more of her work here.