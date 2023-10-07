BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — An arrest has been made in connection to a September shooting on Ontario Street that left two men injured, Buffalo police announced Saturday.

On Sept. 3, at approximately 7 p.m., police say they responded to two victims arriving at Kenmore Mercy Hospital with gun shot wounds. They say the two victims were treated for non-life threatening injuries.

The shooting occurred, police say, in the 400 block of Ontario Street, in Buffalo’s Riverside neighborhood.

Following an investigation, police say Se Brun Daniels, 31, of Buffalo, was arrested Friday for his alleged involvement in the double shooting.

Daniels was charged with the following:

Two counts of assault in the first degree

One count of criminal possession of a weapon in the second degree

One count of reckless endangerment in the first degree