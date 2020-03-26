As number of kids they care for go down, childcare facilities still in need of supplies during pandemic

(WIVB)–Childcare business owners we spoke with tell us they’ve been struggling to find basic cleaning supplies and even some food while they have to remain open.

The other issue – as more families are staying home from work, so are their children. Because of this, some childcare owners are worried they’ll have to shut their doors for good.

Although they’re an essential business – needing to stay open for those on the frontline – many are seeing a sharp decline in the number of kids they’re caring for on a day to day basis.

And as fewer families need help, businesses need fewer workers to stay open.

Today County Executive Mark Poloncarz discussed the childcare issue during his Facebook live address, reminding essential workers they should turn to childcare facilities for help.

The child care resource network is matching essential workers with daycare businesses who have open slots.

