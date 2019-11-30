As retailers close on Black Friday, local shops prepare for Small Business Saturday

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)–As most stores are closing their doors this Black Friday, local shops are gearing up for their start to the holiday shopping season.

Not only is it great for the area’s economy but small business owners say tomorrow is always a significant day for them since it brings awareness to these brick and mortar shops which means so much to the community.

Mayor Byron Brown said, “the City of Buffalo is open for business. We want you to shop small, shop small business because when you do that, you are supporting your neighborhood, you’re supporting your friends, in some cases you’re supporting families and you’re supporting the growth of your own local community.”

Tomorrow marks the tenth anniversary of Small Business Saturday and here in the Elmwood Village, businesses are booming.

We all live and breathe our businesses so to have this boost on Small Business Saturday is huge for us. It means so much to us that the community comes out and supports us so much,” said Therese Deutschlander, owner of Thin Ice.

On Saturday, stores on the Elmwood strip will be celebrating the support of small commerce. Parking is free all day.

Deutschlander added, “Once you start cashing out you don’t stop. It’s hundreds and hundreds and hundreds of people. It’s so fun and the streets are so full, everyone is in such a great mood.”

Last year’s economic impact study from American Express shows that roughly 67 cents of every dollar spent at small businesses in the U.S. stays in that local community.

“The impact that you have when you shop locally, it’s so profound. This is our country, this is our community and we love it. It is a great celebration of, and a reminder of, why we open up our businesses in the Elmwood Village,” Deutschlander says.

According to the Small Business Saturday consumer insight survey, last year, shoppers spent approximately $17.8 billion at independent stores and restaurants.

You can head to the Elmwood Village to celebrate tomorrow from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.