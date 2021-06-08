As violence increases, leaders to announce higher rewards for information on shootings

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Local leaders will come together and announce an initiative to raise community awareness of the increasing gun violence in Erie County.

As of this past Friday, 39 homicides and 122 non-fatal shootings have occurred in Buffalo in 2021.

County Executive Mark Poloncarz will be joined by District Attorney John Flynn and members of local law enforcement agencies to announce the new program. It’s a partnership between the District Attorney’s office, the county, the Sheriff’s Office, Crime Stoppers, the City of Buffalo and the Erie County Chiefs of Police Association.

The program, which will be supported with $80,000 in county funding, will provide higher rewards for information that leads to arrests and prosecution in gun-related crimes.

Additionally, the program will feature a new “Stop the Violence” billboard campaign.

