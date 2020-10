BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)–Each month we ask the Mayor of Buffalo to talk about issues affecting the Queen City.

Tonight we welcomed Mayor Byron Brown to discuss the big announcement that a movie studio is going to be built on South Park Avenue.

He also touches on signing a Duty to Intervene Law, also known as Cariol’s Law, which requires a police officer to intervene if one of their fellow officers is using excessive force.

